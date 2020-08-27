STV Studios wins prison drama from Channel 4

New from writer of The Victim

STV Studios is produce a six-part drama set in a prison and commissioned from Channel 4.

The series – Screw – will be filmed next year and is written by Rob Williams whose credits include The Victim and Killing Eve.

Screw is prison as never seen before – the uncensored, terrifying and often darkly funny reality of life as a prison officer in an all-male prison.

At the centre of the story is senior officer Leigh and new recruit Rose, two women who couldn’t be more different but who both carry secrets which, if discovered, could end careers and even lives.

Writer: Rob Williams

The commission follows the considerable success of STV Studios’ 2019 drama, Elizabeth is Missing, starring Glenda Jackson, which received five star reviews and delivered significant audiences for BBC One.

It was shortlisted for a BAFTA TV Award in the Single Drama category in 2020, and Jackson won the leading actress BAFTA for her performance.

Mr Williams said: “Screw is a real passion for me; I’ve wanted to write about prisons ever since teaching in that environment in a former life. I’ve maintained close links since then and the idea has grown.”

Sarah Brown, creative director of drama and executive producer for STV Studios said: “Following our successful collaboration on The Victim, we’re thrilled to be teaming up again with the supremely talented Rob Williams to bring his latest series to the screen for Channel 4.

“I know audiences will fall in love with his funny, anarchic, memorable characters and be captivated once again by his brilliant storytelling.

“In Channel 4, we have the perfect partners to bring Rob’s bold and totally authentic portrayal of prison life to TV, and we’re also delighted to be working with the fantastic team at Banijay on distribution.”

Screw is an STV Studios production for Channel 4, commissioned by Caroline Hollick, Channel 4 head of drama and overseen by Lee Mason, Channel 4 commissioning editor and Gemma Boswell, Channel 4 head of development.