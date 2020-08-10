Sturgeon on grades row: ‘we did not get this right’

Admission by FM

Nicola Sturgeon: admitted mistakes made

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon today accepted the government made mistakes in the grading of school tests.

Ahead of a statement from the Education Secretary on Tuessday, Ms Sturgeon said steps would be taken to “address concerns” and “ensure that every young person gets a grade that recognises the work they have done”.

Addressing her daily briefing she said: “I do acknowledge we did not get this right.”

She insisted ministers had taken “decisions we thought were the right ones” in unprecedented circumstances, but after “a lot of soul searching” had now accepted they were not right.

Ms Sturgeon said she wanted to lead a government that was willing to admit to making mistakes.

Under fire Education Secretary John Swinney will address parliament on Tuesday on how the government will respond to the crisis.

John Swinney: statement

Scottish Labour has tabled a motion of no confidence in Mr Swinney and is seeking the support of parliamentarians of all parties.

The party’s education spokesperson Iain Gray said: “John Swinney has presided over the greatest scandal in education in Scotland for decades and for five days refused to acknowledge any failure. This is unacceptable.

“Scottish Labour has today formally submitted a motion of no confidence in John Swinney and is actively seeking the support of parliamentarians.

“John Swinney has made it clear that he has no confidence in the teachers or pupils of Scotland. It is now Scottish Labour’s task to inform the Education Secretary that the people of Scotland have no confidence in him.”

The Conservatives say they will support the motion and the Scottish Greens have indicated they would consider backing it if no changes are made.

