Sturgeon ‘knew earlier about Salmond claims’

Salmond inquiry

First Minister urged to reveal what she knew

Nicola Sturgeon is under pressure to admit how much she knew about the allegations of misconduct against former First Minister Alex Salmond.

She was warned about the claims in November 2017, five months earlier than she has previously stated, according to Scotland’s most senior civil servant.

Leslie Evans, permanent secretary to the Scottish government, told a parliamentary inquiry that she alerted Ms Sturgeon to a Sky News investigation into an alleged incident involving Mr Salmond at Edinburgh airport in 2007.

This appeared to contradict the First Minister’s earlier claim that the first she knew about the allegations was in April 2018.

Leslie Evans: concerns

Ms Evans said a number of people within the Scottish government had raised concerns about alleged sexual misconduct involving ministers and former ministers.

These emerged at the height of the #MeToo movement surrounding the film producer Harvey Weinstein in Hollywood which later spread to Westminster and Holyrood.

Her evidence was heard at the opening of a parliamentary inquiry into the Scottish government’s handling of the allegations against Mr Salmond who was later charged and in March acquitted of a number of sexual offences.

He had already successfully sued the government over its handling of the allegations in August 2018 after they were leaked to the media.

The government’s handling of the inquiry was judged unlawful and it admitted it had the “appearance of bias” because the official in charge had involved two of the complainants before they made formal complaints. The government subsequently paid Mr Salmond £512,000 to cover his legal expenses.

He is due to give evidence to the parliamentary inquiry this autumn.