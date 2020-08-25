Striker Dykes destined for future with Scotland

Clarke calls up front man

Paul Kiddie, Sports Reporter |

Games: Steve Clarke (pic: SNS Group)

Scotland boss Steve Clarke has named former Livingston striker Lyndon Dykes in his squad for the Nations League matches against Israel and the Czech Republic.

The call-up caps a memorable month for the front man who recently joined Queens Park Rangers in the English Championship after 18 months in West Lothian.

The 24-year-old was born in Australia but qualifies through his parents from Dumfries. He was set to be called up by the Socceroos in March only for the World Cup qualifiers to be postponed and now looks ready to commit his international future to Scotland.

Also enjoying a first call-up to the senior squad is Rangers goalkeeper Robbie McCrorie. The 22-year-old is currently on loan at Livingston. With Hearts not starting their season until October, Craig Gordon was overlooked with the same going for his Tynecastle team-mate Steven Naismith.

“Lyndon is a good worker, he occupies the central defenders,” said Clarke. “Hopefully he’ll bring his talent, his enthusiasm, his ability to bring other players into the game.”

Israel visit Hampden Park on Friday, 4 September with a trip to the Czech Republic three days later. Both games will be played behind closed doors.

Squad: Marshall, McCrorie, McLaughlin, Cooper, Gallagher, McKenna, O’Donnell, Palmer, Robertson, Taylor, Tierney, Armstrong, Christie, Fleck, Jack, McGinn, McGregor, McLean, McTominay, Burke, Dykes, Forrest, McBurnie, Shankland.