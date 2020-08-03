SIS beats diversity target with makes trio board hires

Social investment

Claire Treacy: chairs risk committee

Social Investment Scotland (SIS) has appointed three senior non-executive directors in support of its ten-year strategy.

The appointments of Claire Treacy, Sheila Fazal, and Collette Norval, will enable the delivery of Building an Impact Economy 2030 which sets out a roadmap for providing social entrepreneurs with the investment and support needed to create greater, more sustainable impact.

Ms Treacy, who will chair the risk committee, has recently established Bealach Advisory, a consultancy firm providing finance advice for growing businesses on strategy, capital and corporate structure.

She has held a number of senior appointments in a variety of roles, most recently as chief financial officer, Europe of Cromwell Property Group.

Ms Fazal, who will chair the audit committee, currently serves on the board of the Social Growth Fund.

Following a long career with PwC and attaining accreditation as an action learning facilitator, she has established a portfolio career which includes facilitating action learning groups for social entrepreneurs and a part time role as CEO and co-founder of Social Enterprise Accountancy Scotland CIC.

Ms Norval has recently taken up a CSR role with Gary Walker Wealth Management. She was also involved in the founding and subsequent sale of Squad Scarf, a clothing based social enterprise that participated in the first retail academy with Asda.

The trio of appointments will join an eight-strong board led by Ken Barclay whose tenure as chairman began last year. In line with SIS’s diversity & inclusion objectives, female board representation is now above 50%.

Mr Barclay said: “Claire, Sheila and Collette bring with them invaluable qualities, experience and expertise in the fields of risk, finance and social enterprise to the Board of SIS.

“We know that diversity in the boardroom leads to better business outcomes and I am sure that our new board members will make a significant contribution to the pursuit of our long term vision to create an impact economy.”