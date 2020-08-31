Scottish clubs handed away ties in Europa League

Second qualifying round

Steven Gerrard will be hoping to avoid a repeat of Celtic’s humiliation in Gibraltar (pic: SNS Group)

Scotland’s three Europa League hopefuls were given away ties in the next qualifying round of the competition.

Rangers will travel to Gibraltar to play against Lincoln Red Imps, who secured victory over Celtic in Brendan Rodgers’ first ever game in charge. Motherwell visit Northern Ireland side Coleraine, managed by former St Mirren manager Oran Kearney, while Aberdeen are away to Viking of Norway.

Republic of Ireland side Shamrock Rovers were handed the glamour second round tie by hosting Italian giants AC Milan.

Tottenham will travel to Bulgarian side Lokomotiv Plovdiv.

All qualifying ties are being played as single-leg encounters behind closed doors on 17 September.

Welsh side Bala Town have been drawn at home to 10-time Belgian champions Standard Liege.

The one-off ties will go to extra time and a penalty shootout if required.

All three Scottish sides were seeded in the second qualifying round draw and will find out their potential third round opponents on Tuesday, along with Celtic who will enter at this stage following their early exit from Champions League qualifying.

English FA Cup winners Arsenal and fifth-placed Premier League side Leicester City will enter at the group stage.

Full second qualifying round draw