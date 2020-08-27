Sandra White joins list of retiring SNP MSPs

Veteran to step down

Glasgow Kelvin SNP MSP Sandra White has become the latest to declare she will stand down at the 2021 Scottish Parliament Election.

Ms White, a member of the 1999 group elected when the Scottish Parliament reconvened, is the 13th SNP MSP who will leave Holyrood.

First elected as a Glasgow regional member, Ms White went on to win the Glasgow Kelvin seat in 2007 and to retain that seat in 2011 & again in 2015.

Prior to her election to Parliament, she was an SNP Councillor with Renfrewshire Council for 10 years.

Commenting on her decision Ms White said: “I have been involved in frontline politics for the majority of my life, spending over three decades as an elected representative.

“Having been elected to all five sessions of our Parliament since it’s reconvening in 1999, this has given me the opportunity to sit on almost every Committee either as an ordinary member, deputy convener or convener.

“Highlights have definitely included my election as the Convener of the Social Security Committee, which allowed me to oversee the creation of our own system, shaped to fit the needs of the people of Scotland while ensuring it had dignity and respect at its heart.”

Ms White joins a long list of colleagues who will be ending their political careers next year, headed by Health Secretary Jeane Freeman, Environment Secretary Roseanna Cunningham, and Constitution Secretary Michael Russell.

Freeman to leave Holyrood

Other SNP MSPs standing down:

Jeane Freeman (Health)

Mike Russell (Constitution)

Roseanna Cunningham (Environment)

Aileen Campbell (Communities)

Linda Fabiani (Dep presiding Officer)

Alex Neil (former Cabinet Minister)

Stewart Stevenson (former Transport and Environment minister)

Gil Paterson

Gail Ross

Bruce Crawford

Richard Lyle

Angus MacDonald