Ross wants ‘Scottish Dynamo’ to boost economy

Tories plan for economy

Douglas Ross: ‘more infrastructure spending’

Conservative leader Douglas Ross is calling for the creation of a “Scottish Dynamo” to turbocharge the economy and enable it to compete with the Northern Powerhouse and Midlands Engine.

Mr Ross says the idea would be key to a 30-year plan of investment across the nation, principally in the rail and road structure.

It forms a part of an ambitious jobs and economic recovery plan to be launched in Inverness on Monday.

Mr Ross wants a new UK and Scottish Government joint investment vehicle to expand on the success of City and Growth deals and unite all levels of government on bold infrastructure projects.

In advance of the Scottish Government’s Programme for Government, Douglas and the Scottish Conservatives have also proposed:

* A fully integrated transport system with a Scottish Smart Travel Card for contactless travel across all domestic modes of transport.

* A three-lane M8 and faster rail links between Glasgow and Edinburgh.

* Faster rail to better connect Edinburgh to Aberdeen and Inverness, uniting major cities across all of Scotland, which would also benefit Dundee and Perth.

* A Tourism Infrastructure Fund to improve travel for tourists and protect local roads in rural Scotland outside the central belt.

As part of his leadership campaign, Mr Ross promised to focus on delivering a major jobs plan within his first month as leader to reflect the urgency of Scotland’s economic recovery.

He said the SNP’s programme for government, to be announced on Tuesday, “must focus on how we recover from this crisis, protect jobs and rebuild Scotland’s economy from the brink.

“It should be a programme to invest in infrastructure and connect communities across the country, leaving nowhere behind.

“Scotland has been too divided for too long, not only constitutionally but economically too. We need a massive acceleration of infrastructure projects to bring people across Scotland closer together.

“These proposals would better connect businesses across the country and boost productivity, delivering more money for public services and bringing more high-quality jobs to towns and cities that often get overlooked in favour of Edinburgh.

“We need to take power back from the government in Edinburgh and put power in the hands of people and communities across Scotland. We can do that by making it just as easy and attractive for a business to set up in Inverness as in Glasgow.

“We need a long-term strategic vision but it must begin now. We cannot wait any longer to plan a stronger Scottish economy. With both our governments pulling together, Scotland can build back better.”

SNP deputy leader Keith Brown said: “The First Minister will put Scotland’s health and economic recovery from COVID-19 at the heart of the Programme for Government this week. In the meantime, Douglas Ross’s empty rhetoric gets us nowhere.

“The most useful thing the Scottish Tory leader could do is lobby his Westminster bosses to extend the furlough scheme before the loss of up to 200,000 Scottish jobs, demand a vital package of support for the millions of forgotten freelancers who have yet to receive a penny in support from the UK government and get behind SNP calls for support to those are forced to rely on UK welfare benefits.

“Or he could focus his attention on getting the UK Treasury to put its hand in the coffers and protect the Scottish economy from the impending disastrous impact of a Brexit future that Scotland didn’t vote for.

“Of course, Douglas Ross knows the polls show trust in the SNP Scottish Government head and shoulders above Boris Johnson’s disastrous Tory government in Westminster.

“Whilst he spends his time trying to politicise the recovery from COVID, the SNP will get on with the job of delivering for the people of Scotland.”