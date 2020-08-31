Ross and Jack press PM on Alexander Dennis bus order

Talks with Downing Street

Alexander Dennis is due to make large scale redundancies (pic: Terry Murden)

Scottish Tory leader Douglas Ross and the Scottish Secretary Alister Jack are due to hold talks with the Prime Minister on the crisis at bus builder Alexander Dennis.

Mr Ross told Daily Business today that Boris Johnson will be pressed on his pledge in February to order 4,000 low emission eco buses.

Alexander Dennis, the UK’s largest bus and coach builder, recently confirmed plans to axe at least 160 jobs at its Falkirk and Larbert bases.

Trade union Unite has been calling for the prime minister to deliver on this commitment to help the bus and coach industry recover from Covid-19. It says that this order would save at least some of those jobs.

In a Zoom call with the media today Mr Ross confirmed he and Mr Jack would be talking to the Prime Minister “about that very subject”.

Douglas Ross outlines plans for economy

Union fury as Alexander Dennis confirms 160 job cuts