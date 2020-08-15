Revamped Winter Festival planned for Hogmanay

New Year plan

The new party will salvage some of the usual Hogmanay spirit (pic: Terry Murden)

Edinburgh’s new year celebrations will return in a revised form this year as a new style Winter Festival.

Hogmanay organiser Underbelly recently reversed plans to sell tickets for the street party but has joined the council to ensure the return of popular attractions such as the Star Flyer and Big Wheel.

There will be a ‘city centre trail’ of stalls along the Royal Mile, the Mound, Castle Street and George Street to replace the usual Christmas Market in Princes Street Gardens.

They will be accompanied by ‘several lights shows’ to mark New Year, replacing the huge street party which attracts hundreds of thousands of revellers.

Edinburgh City Council Leader Adam McVey said that councillors will be meeting next week to ‘discuss’ the new plans.

Confirming the news on Twitter, Councillor McVey said that it is hoped the celebrations this year would see a “fundamental shift away from intensive use of gardens” and a “strong focus on supporting local businesses.”.

A static torchlight procession will focus on honouring the work of the NHS during the pandemic.