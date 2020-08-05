Main Menu

Station masterplan

Revamp plan for Waverley to help meet footfall forecast

| August 5, 2020
Edinburgh Waverley plan

There are plans to open up the station concourse

Scottish Transport Secretary Michael Matheson unveiled plans for redevelopment of Edinburgh Waverley station which is predicted to double its annual footfall over the next 25 years.

Dubbed “the Waverley Masterplan”, the £500,000 overhaul will be phased over a number of years and will be jointly managed by Network Rail, the City Council and Edinburgh-based consultants.

The plan involves options for new mezzanine concourses and new bus and tram hubs on Princes Street and North Bridge.

It is proposed that storage is provided for 1,800 bikes near key entrances. The station will prioritise those arriving and departing by foot or bike.

Further consultation and details will be unveiled over the coming months.

News, Scotland, Transport No Comments » Print this News


Recent Posts

M&Co

M&Co confirms closure of 47 stores in pre-pack deal

The company will keep more than 200 stores open Scottish fashion retailer M&Co has confirmedRead More

Alok Sharma

Valneva hires 75 scientists at Livingston for Covid vaccine

Alok Sharma: visiting the Livingston plant A laboratory in Livingston will create a further 75Read More

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked as *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.