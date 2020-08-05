Revamp plan for Waverley to help meet footfall forecast

Station masterplan

There are plans to open up the station concourse

Scottish Transport Secretary Michael Matheson unveiled plans for redevelopment of Edinburgh Waverley station which is predicted to double its annual footfall over the next 25 years.

Dubbed “the Waverley Masterplan”, the £500,000 overhaul will be phased over a number of years and will be jointly managed by Network Rail, the City Council and Edinburgh-based consultants.

The plan involves options for new mezzanine concourses and new bus and tram hubs on Princes Street and North Bridge.

It is proposed that storage is provided for 1,800 bikes near key entrances. The station will prioritise those arriving and departing by foot or bike.

Further consultation and details will be unveiled over the coming months.