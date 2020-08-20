Relief as leisure sector gets up and running

New opening dates

Fitness fans will resume their work-outs

Gyms, bingo halls and swimming pools have been given the all-clear to reopen in Scotland, bringing relief to cash-squeezed operators and members looking to get back to regular leisure activity.

The police will also be given extra powers to deal with pubs, bars and house parties flouting the safety measures.

But the Federation of Small Businesses expressed concern that offices will remain shut, putting more pressure cafes and others who rely on worker footfall.

Andrew McRae, the FSB’s Scotland policy chairman, said: “The more firms that can re-open their doors, the fitter the Scottish economy becomes. So it is good news that local gyms and fitness studios are likely to be putting us through our paces at the end of the month.

“However, we need Ministers to consider the long-term impact of office closures. The longer offices are shut, the greater the impact on those town and city centre businesses who rely on office workers’ footfall.

“That not only has an impact on the firms in question, but also the viability of some local economies as a whole.

“The FM indicated today a firmer approach will be taken against the small minority of hospitality firms that deliberately ignore safety rules. Smaller firms that comply with the rules are just as angry with the cowboys as everyone else.

“We support this change in approach and we’d urge business leaders to stay on top of the rules and to seek out advice if they’re unsure.”

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon told MSPs: “We hope that from 14 September, sports stadia will be able to reopen, though only for limited numbers of spectators and with strict physical distancing in place.

“Some professional sports events might be arranged for spectators before then – with Scottish Government agreement – to test the safety of any new arrangements.

“We also hope that from 14 September indoor contact sports activities can resume for people aged 12 and over.”

Ms Sturgeon said the following can reopen from next Monday:

Live events outdoors with restricted numbers

Organised outdoor contact sports can resume for all ages – with a cap on the number being coached restricted to 30

Indoor advice given by organisations such as Citizen’s Advice Scotland

Bingo halls

Driving lessons

Other changes scheduled for Monday not mentioned by the First Minister include:

Snooker/ pool halls and indoor bowling facilities

Amusement arcades and casinos

Funfairs – both static and travelling

From 31 August

Gyms, swimming pools and indoors courts, including dance studios and gymnastics. For those aged 12 and over, the reopening on this date applies to non-contact activity only