Queenferry Crossing to shut for sensor testing

Temporary closure

Bridge repairs this weekend

The Queensferry Crossing will partially close overnight this weekend to allow for the final calibration of sensors on the bridge.

Traffic management will be put in place during the works which will see one carriageway of Queensferry Crossing traffic at a time diverted over the Forth Road Bridge.

The northbound carriageway closure will take place between 10pm on Saturday 15 August and 2am on Sunday 16 August. The southbound closure will follow after that and all traffic management will be removed by 6am on Sunday 16 August.

The load verification test is one of the last remaining site activities for contractors FCBC.

A Transport Scotland spokesperson said: “This test will see a number trucks of known weight driven over the Queensferry Crossing in both directions. Data recorded by the sensors from this exercise will allow us to implement final calibrations to this equipment where necessary.

“In order for this testing to be carried out we’ll have to restrict traffic on one carriageway at a time. Discussions between Transport Scotland, FCBC and the Trunk Road Operating Company have concluded that the simplest option with least disruption to road users is to use the Forth Road Bridge as a diversion route.

“As this work is being undertaken over a single night, we don’t anticipate that it will cause any congestion problems.”