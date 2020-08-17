PwC expects most staff to work remotely

Shift in working patterns

Home working is likely to remain after the virus

PricewaterhouseCoopers is the latest major institution to state that it expects the majority of its staff to continue working remotely after rthe coronavirus pandemic has passed.

The accountant and business adviser said home working will be a factor for many of its 22,000 UK staff in the medium-to-long term, spokesperson Richard Pain said.

Its offices have been barely used during the crisis, with no more than a quarter of its UK employees spending time in one of its 20 offices in the country last week, he added.

PwC’s move is the latest indication of lasting changes in workplace culture. Standard Life Aberdeen and HSBC have indicated that most staff will work remotely for the rest of 2020, while Schroders has revealed that there will no longer be a requirement for staff to work from the office.

The office is expected to remain important for group meetings and PwC said it hopes to have its offices operating at about 50% capacity by the end of September. Standard Life Aberdeen has indicated that it will work at 40% capacity.