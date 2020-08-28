Main Menu

Crowds allowed

Premiership ‘test’ matches to allow fans next month

| August 28, 2020

Matches may soon have real spectators

Three games in the Scottish Premiership on 12 September will be the first to admit supporters after the government agreed to include them as test events.

Rangers’ home match with Dundee United, and Ross County against Celtic will be joined by one other game.

If the tests prove successful, all top-flight clubs are likely to be allowed a limited numbers of fans to attend matches from the following weekend.

Celtic were knocked back after requesting this Sunday’s match with Motherwell serve as a test event.

The decision proved controversial after this Friday’s (28th) rugby match between Edinburgh and Glasgow at Murrayfield was allowed to go ahead with 700 fans. It will be the first sports event in Scotland since lockdown to have spectators.

News, Sport, Scotland No Comments » Print this News


Recent Posts

Collagen

Scots stem cell firm Collagen agrees £30.4m Rosen offer

The deal creates a business of ‘significant scale’ Collagen Solutions, the Glasgow-based stem cell company,Read More

Nicola Sturgeon

FM warns against forcing staff back to work

Nicola Sturgeon: ‘still too soon’ First Minister Nicola Sturgeon today said she would take exceptionRead More

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked as *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.