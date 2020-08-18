Persimmon reinstates dividend as sales rise

Rebound from lockdown

Persimmon: strong position

Housebuilder Persimmon said it was restoring its dividend even though half-year pre-tax profits fell by 42% to £292.4m.

It said it ended the period in a strong financial position with cash of £821m.

The housebuilder said it has seen a strong rebound in house sales in July following the easing of lockdown restrictions.

Average weekly private sales are up by 49% on a year with forward orders 21% higher at £2.5bn.

In a statement with its results for the six months to June, Persimmon added that prospects were sufficiently encouraging to recommend a 40p interim dividend.

Revenue fell by a third to £1.2bn while the number of completions dropped to 4,900 (7,584) as lockdown severely hampered sales and construction.

The company said the short term outlook is robust with a strong start to the second half and healthy level of forward orders, well supported by a strong work in progress position.

Group chief executive Dave Jenkinson hailed the company’s “preparedness, agility and strength” during the pandemic.

He said: “Taking an early decision not to take advantage of the furlough scheme for any colleagues, we maintained good momentum in the business, continuing to serve our customers, making detailed preparations for a safe return to work and, when it was appropriate, restarting our build programmes efficiently.

“Build rates were back at pre-Covid levels by the end of the period.