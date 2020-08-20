People’s Energy in low cost deal with Scottish council

Venture with East Lothian

David Pike: ‘putting people before profit’

A Scottish local authority has created a unique partnership with a social enterprise to provide low cost energy to householders.

East Lothian Council has teamed up with People’s Energy to create East Lothian Energy which will aim to eradicate fuel poverty.

People’s Energy is the UK’s only Community Interest Company energy supplier and the council deal promises potential annual savings of up to £200.

East Lothian Energy customers will also benefit from automatic People’s Energy membership which includes a pledge to pay back 75% of profits to all domestic customers through an annual rebate.

As well as significant savings on electricity and gas, East Lothian Energy customers will be also be helping the environment as all electricity from People’s Energy comes from 100% renewable sources.

The collaboration was driven by People’s Energy Company’s commitment to ensure affordable energy is accessible to all and to prioritise the welfare of its communities above profits.

Speaking about the launch, David Pike, CEO and co-founder of People’s Energy, said: “Within East Lothian, it is estimated that almost a quarter of households (22%) are living in fuel poverty, equating to 13,500 homes.

“With this new affordable tariff for East Lothian residents, we have the potential to reduce the fuel poverty gap in the area quite considerably.

“People’s Energy is a social enterprise that puts people and the planet before profits.

“This collaboration with East Lothian Council is one of many steps we are taking to help eradicate fuel poverty and we would welcome other local authorities looking to do the same to get in touch.”

Councillor Norman Hampshire spokesperson for the environment at East Lothian Council, said: “We hope this will be attractive to householders across a mix of tenures – including tenants and homeowners.

“As well as saving money and helping to reduce fuel poverty, East Lothian Energy is a great way of enabling customers to support the environment and tackling climate change – a key priority for us as a council.”