Three feared dead in six-vehicle passenger train accident near Stonehaven…more follows

The train from Aberdeen heading to Glasgow derailed at about 9.40am south of Stonehaven at Carmont amid heavy flooding and rain.

One carriage is believed to be submerged in flood water.

A huge emergency service response remains on the scene.

At 3.14pm Scottish Fire & Rescue service said: “We were alerted at 9.47am on Wednesday, August 12 to reports of an incident involving a train near Stonehaven, Aberdeenshire.

“Operations Control mobilised 12 appliances and specialist resources to the scene as part of a multi-agency response. Crews presently remain in attendance.”