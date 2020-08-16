Nagel takes chair in Micron Eagle board changes

Engineering

Andreas Nagel, who founded Aberdeenshire-based Micron Eagle Hydraulics in 1990, is stepping up to chairman as part of a restructuring of the management team.

He will be succeeded as managing director by Ian Gibson, who joined the company in 1999 and is currently operations director.

Business development manager Mark Burnett has been appointed business development director.

Director Henry Nagel, who is based at the company’s Houston operation in the US, joins the board, joining his father, Mr Gibson, Mr Burnett, technical director Angus Mitchell, finance director Karen Henderson and non-executive director Neil Grimmond.

Micron Eagle Hydraulics, based in Blackburn, near Aberdeen, operates in the hydraulics services, maintenance, repair and rental markets. It is also a part owner of Hampshire-based Delta-Xero, which has launched an innovative fluid decontamination system.

Andreas Nagel, who is 67, said: “Having the right team in place has allowed me to take a broader view of the business as chairman after 30 years as MD.”