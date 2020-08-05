Ministers accused of failing to provide early fix for firms

Response to Higgins

Andrew McRae: ‘businesses are quickly running out of road’

The Scottish Government has been accused of producing long term plans to help the economy recover from the coronavirus pandemic when many businesses need help to get them through the next six months.

Ministers today issued what was described as an “action plan” to help rebuild businesses that had been shattered during the four-month lockdown.

In a response to a report from the Advisory Group on Economic Recovery, chaired by Benny Higgins, the government offered measures to make it easier for SMEs to compete for public sector contracts and more support for skills.

It said it would “explore options to alleviate planning restraints” and “continue working closely with business leaders to ensure we are doing all we can”.

But Andrew McRae, the Federation of Small Businesses (FSB) Scotland policy chairman, said these were issues that had been “on the agenda for many years” and more detail was needed on how to achieve them.

He said: “In normal circumstances, Scotland’s smaller business community would warmly welcome many of the commitments made today by Ministers in response to the Higgins review.

“Few would disagree with many of the identified objectives. For example, for decades FSB has warned that too few local businesses win public contracts, and today we see the Scottish Government promise to reverse this trend.

“Likewise, action to address both patchy broadband infrastructure and the dearth of digital skills have been on the agenda for many years.

“None of this is in dispute, but what we need to see is some detail about how policymakers will actually achieve these outcomes. These are thorny long-term problems that will take years to fix.

“The Scottish Government needs to remember that businesses are quickly running out of road and their priority today is making it to tomorrow.

“Ministers need to apply resources to help firms through the next six months, and they should start with detailing how they will support smaller businesses subject to local lockdowns.”

Economy Secretary Fiona Hyslop said: “The Scottish Government’s focus will be on protecting jobs, creating jobs, ensuring quality jobs and supporting skilled jobs.

“We are working quickly to achieve this and many of the actions outlined today are already well underway.

