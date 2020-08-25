McCormick steps up as COO at Symbiosis Pharma

Pharmaceuticals

Symbiosis Pharmaceutical Services, a contract manufacturing organisation specialising in sterile manufacture of vaccines, pharmaceuticals and biopharmaceuticals, has promoted John McCormick (pictured) to chief operating officer and executive board member.

He steps up from operations development director and has 15 years of experience in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry in various roles.

As COO he will take operational leadership of the project management, quality, manufacturing, technical, supply chain, engineering, validation and training operational functions.

He will continue to lead the ongoing implementation of Innovate UK grant projects currently being undertaken jointly by Symbiosis and its external collaborators.

Mr McCormick will also continue to manage Symbiosis’ operational response to COVID-19 to ensure that Symbiosis continues to deliver projects on-time to meet clients’ clinical and commercial timelines.

CEO Colin MacKay said: “John’s promotion and appointment to the board of directors is part of a long-term strategy to support the continued organic growth of our core sterile manufacturing services in the US and Europe and a reflection of his achievement to date, our success in the market, and my confidence in his abilities.”

MrMcCormick said: “These are exciting times for Symbiosis and I look forward to playing a key role in the next chapter of the company’s rapid development.”