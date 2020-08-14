Mackay will not stand for SNP at 2021 election

As inquiry continues...

Former Finance Secretary Derek Mackay

Derek Mackay, who resigned as Finance Secretary the night before he was due to deliver the Scottish Government’s Budget, will not stand for the SNP at next year’s election.

Mr Mackay, 42, was suspended from the party in February when it emerged he had sent inappropriate social media messages to a 16-year-old boy. He remains the MSP for Renfrewshire North West but has not attended parliament since the incident emerged.

There has been no update on the SNP’s internal disciplinary investigation into his conduct.

The party has restricted the contest for Mr Mackay’s seat to an all-woman shortlist. Natalie Don, a Renfrewshire councillor who worked for Mr Mackay, has said she will contest the seat.