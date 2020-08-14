Main Menu

As inquiry continues...

Mackay will not stand for SNP at 2021 election

By a Daily Business reporter | August 14, 2020
Derek Mackay

Inquiry goes on into Former Finance Secretary Derek Mackay (pic: Terry Murden)

Derek Mackay, who resigned as Finance Secretary the night before he was due to deliver the Scottish Government’s Budget, will not stand for the SNP at next year’s election.

Mr Mackay, 42, was suspended from the party in February when it emerged he had sent inappropriate social media messages to a 16-year-old boy. He remains the MSP for Renfrewshire North West but has not attended parliament since the incident emerged.

There has been no update on the SNP’s internal disciplinary investigation into his conduct.

The party has restricted the contest for Mr Mackay’s seat to an all-woman shortlist. Natalie Don, a Renfrewshire councillor who worked for Mr Mackay, has said she will contest the seat.

News, Politics, Scotland No Comments » Print this News


Recent Posts

Paris

France and Netherlands added to quarantine list

Travellers from France facing restrictions (Pic: Parisinfo.com) Travellers arriving in the UK from France andRead More

Scottish banknotes

Bank of mum and dad tightens purse strings

Lending to family is down The bank of mum and dad appears to be inRead More

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked as *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.