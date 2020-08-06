Lynes takes reins at CALA Homes for east of Scotland

Housing developer CALA Homes has appointed of Craig Lynes as managing director for its east of Scotland region. Mr Lynes takes over from David McGrath, who was named regional chairman in March.

At 39, Mr Lynes (pictured) is already a CALA veteran of 22 years, joining the company from school in quantity surveying while completing a degree at Edinburgh Napier University. He swiftly moved to its land team, which identifies and advances future sites, working towards planning approval and land purchase.

In 2009, he joined the CALA east board as land director and was an integral part of the region’s success and growth phase. In that time he oversaw the approval of many CALA developments across Edinburgh, including the Waterfront Plaza in Leith, as well as developments stretching from East Lothian to Perth.

Mr Lynes said: “I’m very aware that I’m taking on the new role against the extremely challenging backdrop of the coronavirus pandemic.

“While we can’t control external factors, there is a massive opportunity for positive change. We have sped up our adoption of technology and it’s forced us all to embrace new, better ways of working. The team in East has so far risen to this challenge and we’re adopting new practices that will improve the business.”