Logan to outline tech’s role in fuelling recovery

Mark Logan: collaboration

Former Skyscanner executive Mark Logan is expected to recommend that technology is embedded across government policy when he delivers a report today on how it can help the economy recover from the Covid crisis.

Finance Secretary Kate Forbes commissioned Mr Logan in May to advise on how technology can put Scotland back on the road to growth.

Mr Logan is likely to say that closer collaboration with Scotland’s cutting edge tech companies will help fast-track policy change and reduce the costs of doing so.

Mr Logan, who was chief operating officer at Skyscanner, the Edinburgh-based travel search engine company, is expected to point to the success of schemes such as the CivTech programme, which matched technological solutions to challenges like tackling flood defences.

There is likely to be more focus on the fintech sector which is bringing new processes to the handling of money.

He may suggest the government works more closely with impromptu schemes such as the “Scottish Tech Army” which was formed by a group of tech company entrepreneurs to place volunteers into key projects. It was able to rapidly deploy the resources and skills needed to tackle the impact of the outbreak.

The tech sector contributed £4.9 billion to the Scottish economy in 2018 and supported almost 100,000 jobs, according to a report last year from Skills Development Scotland.

However, Mr Logan is likely to make it clear that the tech sector itself requires considerable nurturing. There have been calls for further funding to help underpin the fragile start-up sector to ensure that new ideas are not lost as demand slows.

Finance Secretary Kate Forbes, who commissioned the review, said: “Scotland’s tech scene is one of our most innovative, high-growth sectors and will be critical to our economic recovery.

“As Skyscanner proved, a tech start-up can grow in a matter of years from being a few people working in a bedroom to a multinational company employing hundreds of staff.

“I commissioned this review because I want to establish Scotland as a world-class start-up nation and generate even more Scottish success stories.

“I thank Mr Logan for his work – we will study his recommendations carefully and respond swiftly.”

