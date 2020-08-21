Lockdown lifting allows Rollo to complete £100k HQ

Investment in new base

Sean Rollo: ‘Huge growth’

Edinburgh building firm Rollo Developments has opened a new headquarters in the city as part of a £100,000 business development plan.

The company, which specialises in high-end residential properties, was on course to relocate to its new premises in Dalkeith when the pandemic struck, prompting the major project to be put on hold.

With lockdown lifted and restrictions in the sector gradually easing, work restarted on the the new base in a listed former water mill on Edinburgh Road.

The new premises measures approximately 10,000 square feet, taking in a builders’ yard as well as office and workshop space, with the company having increased staffing levels by 30% since lockdown to cope with demand.

Managing director Sean Rollo said: “Our previous premises in Argyle Place in Edinburgh was about 500 square feet so this is huge growth in terms of office size.”