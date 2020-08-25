Main Menu

Drinks firm expands

Lockdown growth for firm delivering cocktail classes

| August 25, 2020

Box clever: Cameron Esson and team

Drinks company has expanded its virtual cocktail making classes into 15 countries as lockdown opened up a new business opportunity.

Launched in April 2018, Boozy Events specialises in cocktail making classes and pop-up cocktail bars.  

Founder Cameron Esson pivoted his business to deliver virtual cocktail experiences, providing customers with bespoke cocktail kits to use in their own homes.

This has resulted in the team delivering over 1,600 virtual experiences from its Aberdeen base to customers in Germany, Spain, Greece, India, and the United States. 

Mr Esson, who set up the business with Gregor Sey, said: “The past four months have been very challenging for the events industry across the board.” 

During lockdown, Boozy Events organised and delivered cocktail kits to virtual fundraising events for both CHAS and Charlie House, helping to raise thousands of pounds for both local charities. 

