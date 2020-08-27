Main Menu

LibDems chooses fourth leader in five years

| August 27, 2020

Jo Swinson was forced to resign after just six months

The Liberal Democrats will today announce a new leader – its fourth in five years – who will take over a party trailing its rivals with just 6% support in recent polls, a 50 year low.

However, membership remains at a record high of 120,000, providing a base on which to build on its 11 seats. This compares to the party’s time in coalition with the Tories in 2010-2015 when it had 57 MPs.

Senior party sources saying it has been a close race between acting leader and former energy secretary, Sir Ed Davey, and the party’s education spokeswoman, Layla Moran.

The pandemic meant the campaign has been conducted almost entirely online.

Its is Mr Davey’s second attempt at the leadership after he lost to Jo Swinson who won comfortably but was forced to resign just six months later after losing her seat at the 2019 general election.

