KPMG promotes three to director in tax and audit

Tax and audit

By a Daily Business reporter |

KPMG has appointed three directors in the tax and audit teams.

Craig Barrowman, pictured, becomes tax director in Edinburgh and Ruth Wallace takes the same role in Glasgow. Michelle Smarsh is promoted to audit director in Aberdeen.

Catherine Burnet, senior partner and head of KPMG in Scotland, said: “The latest round of promotions reinforces our commitment to invest in talent and serve the communities we’re part of across the country.”