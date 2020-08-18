Innis & Gunn ‘in great shape’ as Taproom growth resumes

Off trade rises

Dougal Sharp: ‘progressing with expansion’

Innis & Gunn will open the doors to its new Brewery Taproom on The Shore in Edinburgh on Friday as it reports UK off-sales increasing significantly during the shutdown of the hospitality sector.

The brewer anticipates 12 jobs will be created, bringing the total number of employees across the retail business to around 90. The Taproom joins three others in Glasgow, Dundee, and Edinburgh and is housed in the former premises of cafe Finn and Bear which closed in March. An outlet in St Andrews under the previous branding, was closed two years ago.

The Taproom business has now brought 75% of retail staff back from furlough with no job losses resulting from the pandemic. Staff have been fully trained with robust physical distancing measures in place.

Dougal Sharp, founder and CEO, said: “The business is in great shape and, now that the hospitality sector is starting to open up again, we are looking to the future so that means progressing with our planned retail expansion.”

UK off trade value has grown 63% YOY from April to June. Lager sales were up 74% YOY for June and online shop sales rose 1,100% helped by the launch of a quick and cold delivery service.