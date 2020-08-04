Main Menu

Mushroom cloud above harbour

Huge blast rocks Beirut, leaving ‘at least 60 dead’

By a Daily Business reporter | August 4, 2020

A huge blast rocked Beirut today, leaving at least 60 people dead with “many more injured”, according to officials.

Footage of the explosion shows an enormous mushroom cloud rising above the city near the harbour, with many buildings and vehicles severely damaged.

Al Mayadeen television said hundreds were wounded as emergency services attempted to deal with what resembled a warzone of shattered streets.

Officials appear to be saying the blast was caused by huge volumes of ammonium nitrate being stored at the port.

The country’s prime minister has declared Wednesday a national day of mourning.

Residents described the blast as feeling like an earthquake while hospitals, already under pressure from the Covid-19 crisis, were overwhelmed by casualties.

A mushroom cloud rose over the harbour

Vehicles were wrecked in the explosion

… more follows

