Hearts net former SFA boss as new chief executive

Budge splits role

Paul Kiddie, Sports Reporter

Positive: Andrew McKinlay (pic: SNS Group)

Andrew McKinlay, the former chief executive of Scottish Golf, has been appointed to a similar role at Hearts.

McKinlay, a former interim chief executive of the Scottish FA, will take overall responsibility for the club’s day-to-day operations and will report directly to Tynecastle owner Ann Budge.

“This appointment demonstrates that despite all that has been played out in the public eye over the last six months or so, the board has not lost sight of our medium to long-term goals,” said Budge.

“Given my stated intention to separate the roles of chairman and CEO when the majority ownership structure changes, I have been working for some time to identify a new CEO.

“Having interviewed a number of outstanding candidates for the position, the nominations committee members were unanimous in their decision to appoint Andrew.

“I will continue in my role as chairman because my work here is far from over. However, rather than continuing to juggle the demands of day-to-day operations with the longer-term strategic planning decisions, so essential to our future success, I will be focused on the latter.

“Andrew and I will be working closely together over the coming months and years to secure a bright future for the Club, and I am very much looking forward to it.”

According to the club website Budge is now ‘executive chairman’.

McKinlay spent 16 years as a lawyer before moving into the sporting sector in 2012 when he joined the Scottish FA as chief operating officer and then interim chief executive before taking on the chief executive role at Scottish Golf in 2018. He resigned from that post in April, after just over two years in the job.

“Despite the recent disappointments we have endured there is still much to be positive about, not least the unbelievable backing of our fans and the upcoming transfer of ownership to the Foundation of Hearts,” he said.

“I am looking forward to working with everyone at Tynecastle and Oriam to deliver success both on and off the pitch for many years to come.”