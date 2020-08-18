Hartley takes interim role with British Business Bank

Banking

Former Bank of Scotland corporate banker Judith Hartley has been appointed interim CEO of the British Business Bank’s two commercial subsidiaries, British Business Investments and British Patient Capital from 1 September.

The Bank has also appointed Francis Small as chairman, British Business Investments and Russ Cummings as chairman, British Patient Capital from the same date.

Ms Hartley, pictured, is currently managing director of the Bank’s UK Network, a team located in each of the English regions and the three devolved nations.

She joins the Bank’s executive committee and takes over the role from Catherine Lewis La Torre who has recently been appointed chief executive of the Bank.

Ms Hartley built a career in corporate banking with Barclays and Bank of Scotland before becoming involved in the delivery of publicly funded access to finance products.

Prior to her current role, she was responsible for the delivery of a number of the Bank’s debt-based products, including the Enterprise Finance Guarantee, Help to Grow and Start Up Loans.

Since its inception in 2014, the Bank has grown significantly and at the end of 2019 it supported more than 94,000 businesses with over £7.7bn of loans or investments through its various programmes.

Since 23 March, the British Business Bank has launched four Coronavirus business loan schemes, so far delivering more than £52bn of additional finance to over 1.2m UK businesses.