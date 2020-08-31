Gyms and pools up and running across Scotland

Leisure lockdown lifted

Duncan Bannatyne: had warned of closures

Gyms, swimming pools and indoor sports courts have reopen in Scotland today after 24 weeks in coronavirus lockdown.

Venues are able to welcome members back after First Minister Nicola Sturgeon brought the planned date for some indoor sports forward by two weeks. Gyms in England reopened on 25 July.

The reopening of indoor sports halls follows weeks of pressure from the fitness industry, sports governing bodies and a number of business lobby groups.

Former Dragons’ Den panelist Duncan Bannatyne had warned that continued closure threatened the future of his 71 UK health clubs.

Pure Gym, Britain’s biggest gym company, had expressed dismay over the First Minister’s delay in reopening leisure centres and accused her of shunning the industry’s attempts to work with her on how gyms could operate safely. The company operates 24 gyms in Scotland. The company said that it operated gyms around Europe and cases of coronavirus had been rare.

Follow Daily Business on LinkedIn

In a statement today, a spokesman said: “All gyms have sanitisation stations, contact-free entry and rigorous overnight deep cleaning and we’ve received highly positive feedback on cleanliness from our members in England, Wales and Northern Ireland who have already returned for millions of gyms visits without incident.”

Although the reopening of gyms was brought forward from its planned date of 14 September, the announcement came too late for DW which closed its centres after its parent company went into administration.

Employers or operators of sports facilities have a legal duty to protect staff and users from risks to their health and safety. They are required to carry out a COVID-19 risk assessment of the facility itself, as well as the activities taking place.

Visitors should expect to book before attending and will find contact minimised through visual aids to guide them around the facility and equipment spaced out. Class sizes will be smaller and, where possible, activities outside will be encouraged. There may be no access to lockers or showers.

More restrictions on leisure facilities will be lifted on 14 September.

Sports stadiums, theatres and live music venues will be able to reopen with social distancing, limits on capacity and enhanced hygiene.

Indoor contact sports for people aged 12 and over could also return.

And limits on numbers at weddings and funerals could be relaxed – though they would still be subject to some restrictions.