Main Menu

New commission

Grayson back for second series of Art Club

Julena Drumi | August 24, 2020
Grayson's Art Club

Grayson Perry: popular lockdown series

Grayson Perry will return to TV screens for another outing of his Art Club which has been renewed by Channel 4.

He will appear for a second series alongside Philippa Perry creating art and talking to celebrity guests from their studio while featuring art made by viewers.

Grayson’s Art Club, which was aired over six episodes, was one of C4’s most popular lockdown programmes. It attracted an average of 1.2 million viewers (5.7%), according to Barb data.

If restrictions allow, Perry will also travel around the country to meet artists, according to Broadcast magazine.

Channel 4 commissioning editor for arts and topical specialist factual Shaminder Nahal said: “Grayson’s Art Club made us look at the small things in life and appreciate them – and what connects us even in the toughest of times.”

Media & Creative No Comments » Print this News


Recent Posts

Gordon Beattie

Beattie ready to rescue PR firms in distress

Gordon Beattie: ‘We have the funds’ Comms veteran Gordon Beattie says he is ready toRead More

BBC Alba launches digital women’s sports show

Presenter Iona Ballantyne Armchair sports fans will have more to cheer about this week withRead More

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked as *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.