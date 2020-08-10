Garrick seeks new markets after acquiring MRDS

Drilling firm deal

New team: Ian McGillivray and Ronnie Garrick

Investment firm Garrick Group plans to take Aberdeen-based drilling repair company MRDS into new markets after acquiring the business for an undisclosed sum.

MRDS, which specialises in project management, inspection, repair and overhaul of oilfield drilling equipment both on and offshore.

It has grown each year since launching in 2015 and moved in 2017 to larger premises in Altens where it will retain the current workforce.

The acquisition will enable the company to grow into new markets including renewables and decommissioning. Company founder, Mark Robertson continues to support the business in a technical consultancy role.

Leading the deal on behalf of Garrick Group and taking on the role of Executive Chairman at MRDS, Ronnie Garrick. He said the company has continued to thrive through the pandemic.

Sales director at MRDS and now stepping into the role of managing director, Ian McGillivray, said: “The investment from Garrick Group will enhance MRDS’ position globally.”

Mr Robertson said: “We have managed to sustain work and have had our workshops working to capacity, so we are in a position where the company has to continue to grow to its full potential and Garrick Group will see this through.”