Frightened Rabbit’s Kennedy swaps stage for plastic fight

War on waste

No longer all about the bass: Billy Kennedy is tackling waste

Musician Billy Kennedy is swapping performing on stage for the fight against plastics.

While the campaign against single use plastics has taken a back seat during the coronavirus pandemic, the Frightened Rabbit bassist and business partner Suzie Bowman have taken the time to assess what the public needs as life begins to return to normal.

The duo have launched Last, a social enterprise, which aims to end the nation’s reliance on single use plastics by helping the public take practical action and inspiring the next generation to take a different approach to life.

Billy with Suzie Bowman

Kennedy explains the thinking behind the new venture: “Single use plastics are unsustainable and as people start to emerge from lockdown, we must all think again about our behaviour – this should be an opportunity to make a resolution not to use unnecessary plastics.

“We looked around at what was stopping people from making changes for the better and the two issues were a lack of choice and a lack of education.

“Through our online shop we provide people with that choice and through our profits we will work with schools to bring about lasting change through education.”

The world produces more than 300 million tonnes of plastic waste every year, 50% of which is for single-use purposes. The UK alone generates 1.26 million tonnes of plastic waste, of which just 46.2% is recycled or reused.

According to a UK Parliament report, this has a significant negative impact on health as well as on the environment.

Ms Bowman, added: “The speed we were getting through plastic in this country is unsustainable and it must stop. We hope to be able to change the way people shop.

Follow Daily Business on Facebook

“From the kitchen to the bathroom and when we’re out and about, there are many ways that simple swaps can reduce our own plastic use.”

The makeitlast.co website aims to inspire the public to seek alternatives to single use plastics.

The supporting schools programme will inspire the next generation to think about plastic and the environment in a different way and is set to be piloted in a North Lanarkshire primary school to help children understand the environment and their place in it.