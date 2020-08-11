Fraser takes finance, Golden retains economy in Ross team

Tory Shadow Cabinet

Murdo Fraser: new Shadow Finance Secretary (pic: Terry Murden)

Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross has announced his first Shadow Cabinet team with Murdo Fraser taking the finance portfolio from Donald Cameron who moves to health and sport.

Fraser held the role of shadow constitution spokesman which is now passed to Dean Lockhart.

Maurice Golden remains shadow for economy, fair work and culture.

Former health spokesman Miles Briggs becomes chief whip. Graham Simpson moves from housing to transport.

Oliver Mundell is promoted from the junior ranks to take the rural economy and tourism brief.

It is a smaller team with no deputy posts.

Scottish Conservative Shadow Cabinet:

Ruth Davidson – Leader of the Scottish Conservative and Unionist MSP Group

Jamie Greene – Education and Skills

Liam Kerr – Justice

Donald Cameron – Health and Sport

Murdo Fraser – Finance

Liz Smith – Environment, Climate Change and Land Reform

Oliver Mundell – Rural Economy and Tourism

Dean Lockhart – Constitution, Europe and External Affairs

Annie Wells – Communities and Local Government

Maurice Golden – Economy, Fair Work and Culture

Graham Simpson – Transport, Infrastructure and Connectivity

Rachael Hamilton – Social Security and Older People

Miles Briggs – Conservative Chief Whip