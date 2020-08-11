Tory Shadow Cabinet
Fraser takes finance, Golden retains economy in Ross team
Murdo Fraser: new Shadow Finance Secretary (pic: Terry Murden)
Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross has announced his first Shadow Cabinet team with Murdo Fraser taking the finance portfolio from Donald Cameron who moves to health and sport.
Fraser held the role of shadow constitution spokesman which is now passed to Dean Lockhart.
Maurice Golden remains shadow for economy, fair work and culture.
Former health spokesman Miles Briggs becomes chief whip. Graham Simpson moves from housing to transport.
Oliver Mundell is promoted from the junior ranks to take the rural economy and tourism brief.
It is a smaller team with no deputy posts.
Scottish Conservative Shadow Cabinet:
Ruth Davidson – Leader of the Scottish Conservative and Unionist MSP Group
Jamie Greene – Education and Skills
Liam Kerr – Justice
Donald Cameron – Health and Sport
Murdo Fraser – Finance
Liz Smith – Environment, Climate Change and Land Reform
Oliver Mundell – Rural Economy and Tourism
Dean Lockhart – Constitution, Europe and External Affairs
Annie Wells – Communities and Local Government
Maurice Golden – Economy, Fair Work and Culture
Graham Simpson – Transport, Infrastructure and Connectivity
Rachael Hamilton – Social Security and Older People
Miles Briggs – Conservative Chief Whip