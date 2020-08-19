Four partners join Burness Paull from rival firms

Law

Clockwise L-R Hazel Moffat, David Davidson, Dawn Reoch, Ashley Mawby

Law firm Burness Paull has hired four partners from rival firms.

Hazel Moffat, who was previously at DLA Piper, will lead a public law and regulatory division.

Two of the new additions, corporate lawyer David Davidson and banking specialist Dawn Reoch, arrive from CMS.

Ashley Mawby, who is experienced in acting for insurers, joins from BTO.

Chairman Peter Lawson said: “The world of business never stands still, even in a global pandemic. However, there has been a major impact on almost every industry sector.

“Despite the fact they have arrived at the firm during lockdown all four of our new partners have hit the ground running. It’s a real boost to have attracted such outstanding individuals.”