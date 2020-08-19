‘Fantastic’ Muirfield back in favour with the R&A

Hosting Women's Open in 2022

Muirfield will host its first major golf tournament since allowing female members when it stages the 2022 Women’s Open for the first time.

The R&A’s decision is a boost for The Honourable Company of Edinburgh Golfers which voted in 2016 to retain its 250-year-old policy of refusing women as members, only to reverse it less than a year later.

The initial decision prompted the R&A to remove the East Lothian course from the men’s Open rota, and it is yet to hear when a 17th hosting of the tournament will take place.

Martin Slumbers, R&A chief executive, said: “The game of golf has changed quite a lot in the last five years, “I think there is a lot more discussion and energy and commitment about the game, also more modern and relevant to today’s society.

“I think it will be a fantastic place for the women golfers to play. I’m pretty excited already and I think Muirfield will really embrace it and give us a fantastic championship.”

The Muirfield news came as the next five venues for the Women’s Open was announced on the eve of this year’s championship at Royal Troon.

The championship will return next year to Carnoustie for the first time since 2011, when Taiwan’s Yani Tseng won a second successive title. It will be played on the Old Course at St Andrews for the third time in 2024 after staging it in 2007 and 2013.

The Women’s Open will also be played for the first time at Walton Heath in Surrey in 2023 and at Royal Porthcawl in South Wales in 2025.

“It’s a five-year run that really should whet the appetite of every great golf lover,” added Slumbers.