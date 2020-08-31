Ex-Standard Life comms exec takes up top MCR role

Mentoring

By a Daily Business reporter |

Mentoring charity MCR Pathways has appointed former Standard Life Aberdeen chief communications officer Graeme McEwan as CEO. Founder Iain MacRitchie becomes chairman.

The charity also announced it will shortly be operating in 75 secondary schools across 12 of the country’s leading local authorities and is committed to expand that number.

By the end of the school year, it will support over 4,000 of the country’s most disadvantaged young people each week.

The charity is now working with local and national Government on ways to permanently embed the MCR model in the education system.

Mr McEwan, who has been working with MCR since February, said: “I was attracted to MCR because of its unique approach and effectiveness in addressing long standing issues that limit our most disadvantaged young people.

“Its partnership model with schools and local authorities means that support is directed to those most in need and is combined seamlessly with education provision.”