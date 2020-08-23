Ex Baker Hughes CMTO takes Novosound chair

Technology

Founders Dave Hughes and Richard Cooper with Derek Mathieson

Novosound, the ultrasound technology company, has appointed Derek Mathieson, former chief marketing and technology Officer for global energy technology business Baker Hughes, as its new chairman.

Dr Mathieson, who is based in Houston, Texas, has held a number of high-profile positions at Baker Hughes.

In his most recent role he was responsible for leading the growth strategy for the company.

Dr Mathieson earned a PhD in micro electro-mechanical systems and a bachelor’s degree in electrical and electronic engineering from Heriot-Watt University in Edinburgh and was awarded an Honorary Doctorate in engineering.

Founding Director and CTO at Novosound, Dr Dave Hughes said: “Derek brings vast experience of international businesses to Novosound. With the global ultrasonic market now valued at $45billion, and growing, we strongly believe there is a huge opportunity to grow at scale and to take a big part of that market.

“Attracting such an influential and internationally respected industry leader as Derek is extremely exciting for us and is a strong reflection on the work we have delivered to date and demonstrates our future ambitions and plans.”

Derek Mathieson said: “Industries like oil & gas, aerospace, nuclear, industrial and infrastructure crave innovation that brings improvements to process, efficiency and safety.

“Ultrasonic Sensors are at the heart of that. Dave Hughes and his highly skilled team at Novosound have rapidly developed ground-breaking Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) technology with truly global market opportunities and I’m looking forward to working with them to achieve their ambitious goals.”