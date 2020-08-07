Evening Standard axes third of workforce as Covid bites

Paper cuts

Free paper relies on commuters

The Evening Standard is axing 115 jobs, a third of its staff, as the London paper looks to cut costs amid a collapse in advertising revenue.

The free paper, owned by the Russian oligarch Evgeny Lebedev, has been hit hard by the absence of commuters on which it relies to pick up copies around the city.

Advertising accounts for 80% of its revenues and it was already struggling before advertisers halted spending during the lockdown. In March it recruited an army of distributors to deliver papers, reducing its 400,000 distribution by half.

The paper has run up losses of £40m over the last three years and in April announced a 20% pay cut on some of its staff.

In June, Emily Sheffield was named as editor, succeeding former Chancellor George Osborne, who moved to the role of editor-in-chief. She is the sister of former prime minister David Cameron’s wife, Samantha.