EIE20 goes virtual and widens participants

Change for pitching event

Pitching event will likely ‘go hybrid’ in future (pic: Terry Murden)

EIE20, the technology investor showcase, is going virtual on 14 October and will widen the number of participants.

Fifty data-driven startup to scale-up companies will pitch to investors from Scotland, the UK and internationally for seed to series A funding.

This year’s event, originally intended for Edinburgh’s McEwan Hall, will be hosted by the University of Edinburgh’s Bayes Centre on a virtual conference platform.

Steve Ewing, the director of entrepreneurship at Bayes Centre, says this has allowed EIE to widen its net in relation to investors, conference speakers, sponsors and participants.

“One unintended consequence of Covid is that by going virtual in 2020 we’ve been able to broaden the target market in terms of participants and supporters and that’s enabled us to go even more global. Having seen how this had developed over the last few months, it’s encouraged us to look at a more hybrid EIE event going forward.”

Steve Ewing: going global

EIE has supported nearly 500 tech startups and scale-ups since 2008 who have collectively raised over £750 million. EIE alumni companies include FanDuel, Mallzee, Current Health, ZoneFox, Two Big Ears, pureLiFi, Float, Citruslabs and Amiqus.

This year’s cohort includes companies from the following sectors: AI and Data Science; Creative Design and Media Tech; Digital Health and Medtech; Energy, Climate and Cleantech; Fintech and Cybersecurity; Internet of Things; Robotics and Autonomy; Satellites and Space Tech, and; Smart Cities and Mobility. Companies include Machines With Vision in the Smart Cities and Mobility category; Polydigi in Fintech and Cyberscurity; Trade in Space in Space and Satellite Tech, and; Criton in Internet of Things.

Dr Ewing added: “In 2020, the EIE cohort contains innovative companies who are tackling real world problems with cutting edge solutions in sectors including energy, climate, cleantech, cybersecurity, fintech and digital health. The 2020 cohort is also characterised by the largest percentage to date of internationally-founded ventures who are locating to Scotland.”

The EIE20 team will be releasing its final speaker list later this month, along with sponsor update news and a number of related events taking place in the run-up to the event.

EIE is supported by partners including the University of Edinburgh’s School of Informatics, Scottish Enterprise, Data-Driven Innovation (DDI) Initiative, Huawei, Cazenove Capital, Embark Group, Johnston Carmichael, LINC Scotland, MBM Commercial, Murgitroyd, Royal Bank of Scotland, Talent Spark powered by Eden Scott and Pentech.