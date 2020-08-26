Main Menu

Champions League 2nd Qualifying rd

Early European exit for under par Celtic

By Paul Kiddie, Sports Correspondent | August 26, 2020

Neil Lennon: ‘anger and frustration’ (pic: SNS Group)

Celtic 1 Ferencvaros 2
Celtic Park

Celtic’s hopes of a lucrative run in the European Champions League were cut embarrassingly short after defeat to a well-organised Hungarian side.

Just three days since Bayern Munich lifted the Champions League trophy, Celtic are already out of this season’s competition and will now have to settle for the Europa League third qualifying round as compensation.

The last time Celtic went out of the Champions League before the third qualifying round was in 2005, against Artmedia Bratislava.

The opposition this time, Hungarian champions Ferencvaros, at least had a strong European pedigree as former Fairs Cup winners and finalists, and European Cup Winners Cup finalists.

But the manner of the Scots’ defeat did not please coach Neil Lennon whose team needed a good run in the competition to make up for revenue lost to the pandemic.

“It’s anger and frustration,” he said. “The game was actually a lot easier than what I thought it was going to be, but we didn’t take our chances. We had plenty of them.

“It’s not fine going out at this stage of the competition, because we’re better than that.”

