Dunbar to help bio firms’ search for funding

Industrial biotech

Industrial Biotechnology Innovation Centre (IBioIC), the specialist body set up to stimulate growth in the Industrial Biotechnology (IB) sector, has appointed Dr Lynsey Dunbar as senior business engagement manager.

In this newly-created role she will have a key role in supporting Scottish IB companies identify and secure funding.

Ms Dunbar’s appointment expands the expertise of the IBioIC team as it plays a key role in driving Scotland’s green recovery and contributes to the delivery of the National Plan for Industrial Biotechnology.

She joins the team from Scottish Enterprise where she was strategic lead for IB in the Life & Chemical Sciences sector team. Prior to that she was a Grants Appraisal Officer for R&D funding applications in the Innovation Directorate.

She undertook a three-month secondment in Scottish Government working on IB policy development and is the current chairman of the places theme working group, which is a subgroup of the UK Bioeconomy Strategy Governance Group.

Prior to joining Scottish Enterprise, Ms Dunbar worked as an R&D chemist at the distillers William Grant & Sons where she primarily focused on the optimisation of its anaerobic digestion process.