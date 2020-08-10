Draw favours Celtic with another home tie

Champions League qualifiers

Paul Kiddie, Sports Reporter |

Slip: Celtic drew at Kilmarnock (pic: SNS Group)

Celtic will host Hungarian champions Ferencvaros or Swedish title holders Djurgarden should they progress to the second qualifying round of the Champions League.

The Glasgow side, who surprisingly drew at Kilmarnock in the Premiership yesterday, are scheduled to face KR Reykjavik in the first round in Glasgow next week.

Neil Lennon’s side were drawn at home for the tie on either 18 or 19 August, although there is a possibility of a neutral venue being required should the Icelanders experience travel problems due to Covid-19.

Icelandic football was suspended at the end of last month because of a spike in coronavirus cases.

The second qualifying round tie is scheduled for 25/26 August.

In the Europa League, Aberdeen will take on either NSI Runavik from the Faroes or Barry Town United of Wales at Pittodrie. Motherwell will host either Glentoran or Faroes side HB Torshavn at Fir Park. The ties will be played on 27 August.

All games are one-off matches and will be behind closed doors.

Rangers will enter the Europa League in the second round of qualifiers.

Champions League second qualifying round

Celtic/KR Reykjavik (Iceland) v Ferencvaros (Hungary)/Djurgarden (Sweden)

Europa League first qualifying round

Aberdeen v NSI Runavik (Faroe Islands) or Barry Town United (Wales)

Motherwell v Glentoran (Northern Ireland) or HB Torshavn (Faroe Islands)