Double promotion boosts LAW’s employment team

Heather Maclean and Paman Singh

Scottish HR and health & safety firm, Law At Work has bolstered its employment law division with the promotion of two long-serving members of staff.

The firm, which has gone through significant expansion in recent years, has moved to strengthen the team as it targets further growth across Scotland and the North of England.

Heather Maclean moves from associate solicitor to senior associate solicitor. Ms Maclean joined LAW nine years ago.

Paman Singh moves from senior solicitor to principal litigation solicitor. He has specialised in employment law throughout his career.

Margaret Anne Clark, head of employment law at Law At Work, said: “Heather and Paman are two exceptionally talented and respected employment lawyers.”