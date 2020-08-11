Digital time capsule Miigen acquires estate planner

Expansion to Middle East

The platform is aimed at older adults

Miigen, the “digital time capsule” for older adults, has acquired a platform for handling of a person’s estate.

The deal for Mii-VAULT comes ahead of Miigen’s opening of its first American office by the middle of next year.

Stirling-based Miigen allows older adults to create a digital record of their lives in their own words and in their own voice. It is particular help for dementia sufferers.

Mii-VAULT was developed by a group of Dubai-based entrepreneurs to take the stress out of digital and estate planning needs and avoid the loss of wealth.

“Mii-VAULT is a particularly good fit for us,” said Miigen CEO Craig J Lemmon, who founded the Miigen along with Campbell Ferrier in 2015.

Mr Lemmon said that as part of the deal, Mii-VAULT co-creator Malcolm Flawith would become chief operating officer of Miigen UK.

An IT veteran who has worked for multinationals such as Sun Microsystems and Oracle, Mr Flawith will be based in Cyprus and will promote the product to high net worth individuals across the Middle East.