Deadline looming for Scotland’s distillers

Scottish Whisky Awards

By a Daily Business reporter |

The 2nd annual Scottish Whisky Awards closes to entries on Friday and the judges will begin blind tasting later this month when a world class judging panel will assess this year’s best whiskies.

Businesses can register for the competition and submit entries online in a wide range of categories which cover both business and taste.

Companies must submit at least one written entry to qualify for the blind tasting competition. With the judging panel now confirmed, the Scottish Whisky Awards hopes to continue its huge success last year when over 100 whiskies from 40 distilleries were assessed.

The Scottish Whisky Awards is still planning a celebration dinner is for Thursday 19 November and organisers are now working on a range of new formats to comply with new health and safety measures expected.

For information and advice on categories, guidelines and how to compose your entry for maximum marks, please contact Pippa.

The deadline for the Scottish Beer Awards is close of play today (Monday, 10 August).

The Scottish Beer Awards will be announced as part of a revised awards event on Wednesday 14 October. Further announcements will be made as soon as possible.