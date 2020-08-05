DB Live: Wm Hill closes shops; L&G profits dip; Metro Bank loss

Wednesday Update

10.30am: M&Co confirms store closures

Fashion company Mackays, trading as M&Co, has confirmed the closure of 47 stores in a financial restructuring that will save most jobs.

10am: WH Smith axes 1,500 posts

WH Smith is to cut 1,500 jobs as it warned that it will post a full-year loss of £75m.

The retailer said it is reviewing its store operations across its travel stationery businesses because of lower footfall and a sharp drop in travellers.

8.15am: London open

The FTSE 100 rose in early trading as US Democrats and the White House appeared to favour a new stimulus deal.

London’s blue-chip index was 61 points or 1% higher at 6,097.18.

7.50am: Insurer Hastings acquired

Motor insurer Hastings has agreed to a £1.66 billion takeover by Finland’s Sampo and South Africa’s Rand Merchant Investment.

The cash offer comprises 250 pence a share plus an interim dividend of 4.5p a share, delivering a higher premium than expected after the companies said on 29 July they were in talks on a possible offer.

Hastings has nearly three million customer policies and an 8.1% market share.

7am: Legal & General profits plunge

Insurance company Legal & General reported a plunge in profit in the half of the year as increased claims related to Covid-19 and lower interest rates weighed on performance.

For the six months ended 30 June, pre-tax profit fell 73% to £285m on-year, with the company estimating Covid-19 related events reduced operating profit by £129m.

Operating profit at its insurance business fell by 34% to £88m, reflecting increased claims experience due to COVID-19, and a fall in interest rates, which reduced the discount rate used to calculate reserves.

Legal & General investment management saw assets under management rise 4% to £1.24bn.

The interim dividend was unchanged at 4.93p per share.

The company is a big investor in Edinburgh University research into financial services and has announced a development plan for Debenhams’ Princes Street store.

Betting shops close, furlough repaid

Bookmaker William Hill says 119 shops will not re-open following the COVID-19 impact on the UK retail environment with minimal cost of closure.

However, the betting chain said it had experienced strong trading before COVID-19, effective cost control during lockdown and a good recovery post-lockdown.

“In light of this positive trading environment, the board feel it is appropriate to repay the Furlough Funds received, amounting to £24.5m, and we will not be claiming the Job Retention Bonus,” it said in its half-year statement.

Net revenue for the six months to the end of June was down 32%, driven by COVID-19 disruption to sporting events and temporary closure of retail activities, partially offset by favourable sports results and a resilient gaming performance.

Online net revenue increased 1%, driven by successful product launches, growth in International and a progressive resumption of sports events post-lockdown

Adjusted operating profit of £11.8m was ahead of expectations due to swift actions to control costs and deliver new online content

Statutory operating profit of £148.5m includes recognition of a £201.6m VAT refund, offset by an £81.9m non-cash intangible impairment of the UK retail estate reflecting the revised UK high street outlook.

“The business has traded well since mainstream sport resumed and our UK shops have re-opened and we are encouraged by the early indications,” said the company

Metro Bank in loss

Provisions to cover loan losses caused by the coronavirus saw Metro Bank swing to a loss.

The challenger bank, whose shares have collapsed since it disclosed an accounting scandal in January last year, reported an underlying loss of £240 million for the six months ended June from a £3.4m profit a year earlier.

On Monday the bank said it has agreed to buy peer-to-peer lender RateSetter for an initial payment of £2.5m.

Today’s agenda

* Douglas Ross, the MP for Moray, is expected to be confirmed as the new leader of the Scottish Conservative Party

* Alok Sharma, the UK Business Secretary, visits the Livingston plant of medical research firm Valneva