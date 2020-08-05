Wednesday Update
DB Live: Wm Hill closes shops; L&G profits dip; Metro Bank loss
10.30am: M&Co confirms store closures
Fashion company Mackays, trading as M&Co, has confirmed the closure of 47 stores in a financial restructuring that will save most jobs.
10am: WH Smith axes 1,500 posts
WH Smith is to cut 1,500 jobs as it warned that it will post a full-year loss of £75m.
The retailer said it is reviewing its store operations across its travel stationery businesses because of lower footfall and a sharp drop in travellers.
8.15am: London open
The FTSE 100 rose in early trading as US Democrats and the White House appeared to favour a new stimulus deal.
London’s blue-chip index was 61 points or 1% higher at 6,097.18.
7.50am: Insurer Hastings acquired
Motor insurer Hastings has agreed to a £1.66 billion takeover by Finland’s Sampo and South Africa’s Rand Merchant Investment.
The cash offer comprises 250 pence a share plus an interim dividend of 4.5p a share, delivering a higher premium than expected after the companies said on 29 July they were in talks on a possible offer.
Hastings has nearly three million customer policies and an 8.1% market share.
7am: Legal & General profits plunge
Insurance company Legal & General reported a plunge in profit in the half of the year as increased claims related to Covid-19 and lower interest rates weighed on performance.
For the six months ended 30 June, pre-tax profit fell 73% to £285m on-year, with the company estimating Covid-19 related events reduced operating profit by £129m.
Operating profit at its insurance business fell by 34% to £88m, reflecting increased claims experience due to COVID-19, and a fall in interest rates, which reduced the discount rate used to calculate reserves.
Legal & General investment management saw assets under management rise 4% to £1.24bn.
The interim dividend was unchanged at 4.93p per share.
The company is a big investor in Edinburgh University research into financial services and has announced a development plan for Debenhams’ Princes Street store.
Betting shops close, furlough repaid
Bookmaker William Hill says 119 shops will not re-open following the COVID-19 impact on the UK retail environment with minimal cost of closure.
However, the betting chain said it had experienced strong trading before COVID-19, effective cost control during lockdown and a good recovery post-lockdown.
“In light of this positive trading environment, the board feel it is appropriate to repay the Furlough Funds received, amounting to £24.5m, and we will not be claiming the Job Retention Bonus,” it said in its half-year statement.
Net revenue for the six months to the end of June was down 32%, driven by COVID-19 disruption to sporting events and temporary closure of retail activities, partially offset by favourable sports results and a resilient gaming performance.
Online net revenue increased 1%, driven by successful product launches, growth in International and a progressive resumption of sports events post-lockdown
Adjusted operating profit of £11.8m was ahead of expectations due to swift actions to control costs and deliver new online content
Statutory operating profit of £148.5m includes recognition of a £201.6m VAT refund, offset by an £81.9m non-cash intangible impairment of the UK retail estate reflecting the revised UK high street outlook.
“The business has traded well since mainstream sport resumed and our UK shops have re-opened and we are encouraged by the early indications,” said the company
Metro Bank in loss
Provisions to cover loan losses caused by the coronavirus saw Metro Bank swing to a loss.
The challenger bank, whose shares have collapsed since it disclosed an accounting scandal in January last year, reported an underlying loss of £240 million for the six months ended June from a £3.4m profit a year earlier.
On Monday the bank said it has agreed to buy peer-to-peer lender RateSetter for an initial payment of £2.5m.
Today’s agenda
* Douglas Ross, the MP for Moray, is expected to be confirmed as the new leader of the Scottish Conservative Party
* Alok Sharma, the UK Business Secretary, visits the Livingston plant of medical research firm Valneva